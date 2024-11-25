Iraqi resistance drones hit Israeli targets in occupied Palestine

According to IRNA, the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions, in a statement in early the morning of Monday, said it struck an Israeli military target with drones in the south of the occupied territories.

The group said the second operation hit a vital Israeli position, also in the south of the occupied land.

That was the second drone operation by the Iraqi resistance since Sunday.

In the statement, the group announced that it carried out the attack in response to the Israeli killing of civilians, including children, women and the elderly in Gaza and Lebanon, and vowed to press ahead with its operations with increasing intensity.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has repeatedly attacked targets in occupied Palestine since the start of the Zionist regime's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The group, in the past, also targeted US military facilities in Iraq and Syria over Washington’s support for Israel and its war in Gaza.

