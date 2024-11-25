Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 25

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran set to develop three Persian Gulf isles ‘with no strings attached’: MP

A member of the Planning, Budget, and Audit Committee of Iran’s Parliament announced that the development of the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf has become a priority, stressing that negligence and restrictions have previously hindered the development of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Bu Musa islands.

“Over the years, some claims about the ownership of the three islands have emerged. In response, we refrained from developing the islands to avoid fueling sensitivities over this matter. However, going forward, we will no longer allow such restrictions to hamper development,” Abdolkarim Hashemi said in an interview with Iran Daily.

-- Hemmati to visit Saudi Arabia for economic diplomacy

Iran’s Minister of Economy is set to travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in the annual World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) conference, which brings together investment companies from 100 countries.

Abdolnaser Hemmati will attend the 28th annual WAIPA meeting on Monday, as the WAIPA’s World Investment Conference (WIC) 2024, scheduled from November 25 to 27 in Riyadh, will focus on “Harnessing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth: Scaling Investment Opportunities.

-- Freestyle fightback as Iran completes double over Russia in PWL7

A sensational freestyle fightback saw Iran make a clean sweep of double team victories over Russia at the Poddubny Wrestling League 7 in Moscow.

The triumph came after the Iranian Greco-Roman team had also edged out the wrestling powerhouse 21-19, despite a 5-5 deadlock, in the event – named after late Soviet wrestler Ivan Poddubny – on the preceding night.

The freestyle contest was decided by an even more razor-thin margin as Iran only managed to emerge victorious thanks to a 2-1 record in superiority wins, though Pejman Dorostkar’s 10-man squad still had to overcome a 5-0 deficit.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Made in Iran Platform Helps Less Privileged Students With Education

A knowledge-based company in Iran has designed an educational platform to create learning opportunities for thousands of students through online education and help establish educational justice in less privileged areas.

With the aim of creating easy, permanent and universal access to academic and specialized knowledge, the company was able to launch a platform as the largest online education platform in Iran.

-- IBBY Collection Picks Iranian Book for 2025 Biennial List

A tactile book by Souda Azadi titled “Auntie Knits, I Wear” was selected for the biennial list of IBBY Collection for Young People with Disabilities for 2025.

The International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) is a non-profit organization which represents an international network of people from all over the world who are committed to bringing books and children together.

The book’s unique feature is its storytelling through the perspective of a blind child. Its construction incorporates diverse textures, making it appealing to children with visual impairments.

-- Tabriz to Host Final Round of Qur’an Competition

The final round of Iran’s 47th National Holy Qur’an Competition will get underway in the northwestern city of Tabriz next Monday, December 2.

According to the Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization, the round will begin with the women’s section, which will run for seven days. The men’s section will then start on December 10, with the closing ceremony, where winners will be named and awarded, slated for December 19.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Russian embassy in Tehran condemns West’s anti-Iran actions at IAEA

The Russian embassy in Tehran has issued a statement criticizing the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France for their recent actions in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Labeling these moves as both anti-Iranian and provocative, the embassy expressed serious concerns over a draft resolution targeting Iran's nuclear safeguards, describing it as part of a broader campaign to escalate tensions and deflect global attention from other critical issues, such as the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

According to the embassy, the resolution—initiated by the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France—is a deliberate effort to portray Iran as a primary threat in West Asia.

-- Zob Ahan edge Havadar in 2024/25 Hazfi Cup Round of 32

Zob Ahan football team defeated Havadar 1-0 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on Sunday. In the match held in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium, Fariborz Gerami scored the solitary goal of the match in the 94th minute.

Nassaji Mazandaran earned a late 1-0 win over Mes Shahr-e Babak, courtesy of Siamak Nemati’s stoppage time goal. Foolad defeated Foolad Hormozgan 4-3 on penalties in Ahvaz. Mohammad Javad Mohammadi scored for Foolad in the 42nd minute but Foad Najahi equalized the match in the 74th minute.

-- “In the Arms of the Tree” wins Special Jury Prize at 10th Asian World Film Festival

The Iranian feature film “In the Arms of the Tree” written and directed by Babak Khajepasha won an award at the 10th Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), which was held in California, the U.S., from November 13 to 21. The evocative family drama received the Special Jury Prize as it captured the jury's attention with its heartwarming and deeply emotional narrative, Mehr reported.

The AWFF screened more than 60 films, including 24 features in the race for the international Oscar. “In the Arms of the Tree” is Iran’s submission for the 97th Academy Awards. It tells the story of Kimia and Farid, a couple married for 12 years, whose life crisis shatters their children’s world, children who know nothing but simplicity and kindness in life.

