Iran denies any involvement in murder of Zionist rabbi in UAE

Zvi Kogan, 28, who went missing from Dubai Thursday afternoon, was found dead on Sunday. But some Western media outlets and the Zionist regime missed no time to accuse Iran of being behind the murder without providing any evidence and even prior to launching of an investigation by the Emirati authorities.

We categorically reject the allegations made regarding Iran’s involvement in the murder of this individual, the Iranian embassy said in response to a question from Reuters.

The Emirati government later said it had arrested three people in connection with the murder of Kogan but did not disclose the details.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed that the killing of the rabbi in the UAE was a security incident and that all means would be used to find the perpetrators. It also claimed that Kogan was abducted and killed in an “act of antisemitic terrorism,” a usual pretext of the Zionist regime.

According to Israeli outlet Y-net, Kogan had previously served in the Israeli army's Givati Brigade, whose members have been carrying out deadly military operations in the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year.



