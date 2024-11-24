Gaza women, girls facing unprecedented onslaught and violence, Iran says

Baghaei made the comment on his X account on Sunday night on the eve of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, an annual event recognized by the United Nations on November 25.

“On Int'l Day for Elimination of Violence against women we are reminded of extreme violence generated by decades long cruel occupation & colonial erasure project in occupied Palestine”, the spokesman said in his post.

He added: “One is horrified at unprecedented onslaught of violence against women in Gaza where tens of thousands of women and girls have been brutally killed and maimed; Gaza mothers and girls are all subject to starvation and repeated forced displacement. The world must act in defense of Palestinian women and girls.”

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 44,211 Palestinians since its onset on October 7,2023. Women and children make up nearly 70% of the deaths, according to a report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights earlier this month.

