Sep 16, 2019, 5:24 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83478000
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's proposed startup business plan for Armenia to be unveiled soon

Iran's proposed startup business plan for Armenia to be unveiled soon

Tehran, Sept 16, IRNA - Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi on Monday announced that Iran's proposed plan to Armenia on two sides' startup business will be discussed in the near future.

He met Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry, Hakob Arshakyan on the sidelines of the Summit of Regional Commonwealth in the field of communications ministers in Kazakhstan.

He expressed hope that some Iranian startup companies and private sector firms will accompany him in upcoming visit to Yerevan.

Both sides reviewed expansion of mutual cooperation on science and technology park as well as transit of data traffic.

Regional Commonwealth in the field of communications (RCC) was established in Moscow on December 17, 1991, by the Communications Administrations of 11 countries.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 0 =