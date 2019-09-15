Minister says US hardliners failed to push anti-Iran policies

Rahmani Fazli made the remarks in a meeting in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Sunday.

He said that despite all the US sanctions were followed by the European partners of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran’s political, security and foreign policy conditions are satisfactory compared to that of six months ago or a year ago.

After the Iran nuclear deal, it became evident to the world that Iran signed agreement with the world powers and remained committed to its pledges whereas the US violated its commitments and withdrew from the JCPOA, Rahmani Fazli said.

He said that the enemies thought that the pressure on Iran would trigger public unrest across the country so that they said the Islamic Republic would not last to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in February 2019.

Public protests have reduced by 40% in the first five months of the current Persian year compared to the preceding year, the minister said.

The country’s trade balance has improved, the inflation rate has reduced and the country has become capable of creating more jobs, he said, adding that all these indicate Iran’s accomplishment in the new planning.

If Iran moves in the same way, it will achieve sustainable growth, the minister said.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish