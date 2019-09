On the second day of the Asian Championships, Iran played with Qatar and defeated it 3-0.

Iranian team comprised Saeed Ma'rouf, Amir Ghafour, Masoud Gholami, Ali Asghar Mojarrad, Milad Ebadipour, Pouria Fayyazi and Mohammad Reza Hazratpour.

Iran gained its second victory against Qatar to join the eight top teams which are to compete for Olympics in Tokyo on January 7-13.

