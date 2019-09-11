Senior comdr say Iran-China defense ties developing

Baqeri who is on a visit to China, told reporters that relations between Iran and China has been promoted to strategic level since 2016 and the comprehensive plan of development has been exchanged between two states.

He said that China is an important country in Asia and in the world as well, adding that cooperation with China in various fields is of importance for Iran.

Elaborating on agenda of his visit, Baqeri said it was necessary at the moment to discuss strategic, technical and military issues with Chinese counterpart.

He went on to say that developments in eastern and south-western Asia and also the world will be reviewed during the trip.

Referring to his plan to visit marine base and Chinese navy equipment in Shanghai, he said that he will discuss with Chinese officials about their plan in the Sea on Southern China due to the fact that it has been threatened by US.

Pointing to Iran-China joint technical, industrial and military commissions, he said the joint military commission of both countries will be held during the visit.

The commission is to discuss issues related to training, drills and military subjects, Baqeri said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian commander referred to upcoming presence of a Chinese military delegation in Iran to hold technical, industrial and military commissions.

Baqeri, heading a high-profile military delegation arrived in China early on Wednesday to discuss regional developments.

Baqeri's trip is upon the official invitation of Li Zuocheng, Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission.

During his stay, Baqeri is to hold meeting with Chinese high-ranking military officials.

Reviewing regional developments, reinforcing military relations and developing cooperation are on agenda of the visit.

