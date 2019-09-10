Iranian ports’ load, unload up about 2%

Statistics show that loading and unloading in Abadan, Astara, Imam Khomeini, Amir Abad, Anzali, Bushehr, Jask, Chabahar, Khorramshahr, Shahid Bahonar, Shahid Rajaie, Fereydoun Kenar, Qeshm, Genaveh, Lengeh, Neka and Nushahr ports has had 68 million tons meaning that it had 1.9% growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

The figure was 66.7 million tons last year which experienced growth by Ports and Maritime Organization’s planning.

Studies show that dry products with over 27.2 million tons has had about 30 percent rise compared with the last year.

