Iranian ports’ load, unload up about 2%

Tehran, Sept 10, IRNA – Iranian Road and Urban Development Ministry announced that loading and unloading from Iran’s ports have experienced 2 percent growth since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

Statistics show that loading and unloading in Abadan, Astara, Imam Khomeini, Amir Abad, Anzali, Bushehr, Jask, Chabahar, Khorramshahr, Shahid Bahonar, Shahid Rajaie, Fereydoun Kenar, Qeshm, Genaveh, Lengeh, Neka and Nushahr ports has had 68 million tons meaning that it had 1.9% growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

The figure was 66.7 million tons last year which experienced growth by Ports and Maritime Organization’s planning.

Studies show that dry products with over 27.2 million tons has had about 30 percent rise compared with the last year.

