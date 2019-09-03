Iran MPs endorse Rouhani’s candidates for 2 ministries

On Monday Aug 26, President Hassan Rouhani in a letter, proposed Mohsen Haji Mirzaei and Ali Asghar Mounesan to Majlis) to verify their qualifications for Education Ministry and Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts respectively.



As per the Principle 133 of the Constitution, proposed ministers will show up in Majlis to win vote of confidence.

Before that, Rouhani notified the bill for establishing the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization to Majlis and got their approval.

After extensive debates during the Parliament's session on Tuesday, Rouhani's candidates for the two ministries obtained vote of confidence from the Iranian lawmakers.

At the end of the session, Ali Asghar Mounesan received the vote of confidence with 163 Iranian lawmakers in favor, 87 against and 5 abstentions.

Hajimirzaei also won a yes from 200 legislators, while 48 were against him and seven abstained.

Former Iranian Minister of Education Seyyed Mohammad Bat’haei had earlier resigned last June for running in parliamentary elections.

The plan for establishing the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism, was ratified by the Parliament and approved by the Guardian Council earlier this year, and now Rouhani has to establish it as soon as possible.

The change is expected to further enhance and boost the tourism industry, and increase employment and investment opportunities in this field.

