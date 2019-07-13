Handicrafts, tourism, best alternative for oil income

Eskandari made the remarks at the specialized session of the Cultural Heritage and Handicrafts and Tourism Cultural Seminar of the First Export Photo Festival.

He said that the Trade Development Organization is seeking to expand creative industries in line with its duties.



"The current situation is the best time to develop the export of creative industries and services, which should be used as effectively and as best as possible, the managing director of Trade Promotion Organization said.



"In October of this year, we will focus on importance of the country's trade and products at the beginning of the school year in light of the palpable services to draw up action plan."

*** Enlightening the hidden angles of foreign service and Iran's creative industries

Eskandari said that In the first export exhibition festival, we aim to enlighten and discover the hidden aspects of the value of the services and industries of the country, pointing out that advertising, teaser, books, and tourism are used in the creative industries, and society must realize the importance of utilizing various capacities to value the country.

He said that in the handicrafts and tourism industry, it is interesting to note that when a person takes an Iranian tourist abroad, he is liable to tax, but when he comes to Iran with a foreign tourist company, he is tax free.

*** "Realization of the closure of oil wells" for the development of non-oil exports

The Director General of the Office for the Development of Exporting Services of Trade promoting organization of Iran expressed the hope that the demands of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the "realization of closure in oil wells" would be implemented so that officials and people will understand what capacities to develop non-oil exports and foreign exchange for Iran. The field of handicraft, tourism and cultural heritage have high potentials.



He stressed that there should be effective measures in the field of entry and exit of tourists and the arrival and departure of cars and the development of the presence of foreign tourists in Iran and the export of handicrafts.

*** Tourists coming to Iran increased by 40%: ICHTO Official

Meanwhile, Deputy head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO), Vali Teimouri said on Tuesday that the number of foreign tourists entering the country increased by 40% this spring compared to the same period last year.

In an interview with IRNA, Vali Teimouri said that In the spring of this year (Iranian year), two million tourists came to Iran and visited the country's tourist resorts, historical monuments and spectacular sight-seeings.

He added that surveys show that the average income from arrival of every tourist is about $ 1,357.

Meanwhile, Ali Asghar Mounesan, the head of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization said that about 7.8 million tourists traveled to Iran in the past Iranian year, ended on March 20, 2019, registering 52.5 percent growth compared to the preceding year which was 5.1 million tourists.

About 7.8 million tourists traveled to Iran in the past Iranian year, ended on March 20, 2019, registering 52.5 percent growth compared to the preceding year which was 5.1 million tourists, said Ali Asghar Mounesan, adding that "In the past Iranian year sanctions on the tourism sector were also affected by the cancellation or reduction of foreign direct flights, but fortunately the regional markets and China were placed on our agenda to attract foreign tourists and neutralized the effects of sanctions,'

