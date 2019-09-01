Yemen's new ambassador to Tehran confers with Zarif

National Salvation Government of Yemen has appointed Ibrahim Mohammad Mohammad al-Deilami as the new Yemeni plenipotentiary ambassador to Tehran.

Yemen's chief of negotiators announced on August 17 the appointment of Ibrahim al- Deilami as the new Yemeni ambassador to Tehran.

The head of the Yemeni negotiators' delegation also announced that the move was aimed at strengthening official cooperation with Iran within the framework of the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government.

