Iraqi Kurdish leader calls for upgrading all-out ties with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Iran Consul-General Nasrollah Rashnoudi, Barzani called for closer cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said he is sure that the relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will be developed in political, economic, security and cultural fields.

Meanwhile, Rashnoudi stressed the need for boosting cooperation between two sides.

The two officials reviewed the latest regional developments.

Earlier, Iranian Consulate General in Sulaymaniyah announced that the Iraqi KRG respects the Iraqi Government's decision to issue visa for Iranian nationals free of charge.

On March 27, the Iraqi Council of Ministers passed a bill to lift visa charges for Iranians.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s office in a statement earlier announced that the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has decided to issue free-of-charge visa for Iranian if Iran reciprocates.

During his recent visit to Iraq, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a joint statement declared the final agreement for lifting visa charges for Iraqi nationals from April 1.

Meanwhile, Iran Envoy to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi told IRNA that the necessary measures will be taken for setting schedules for Iraqi nationals planning to come to Iranian diplomatic missions.

Over seven million pilgrims and passengers are exchanged between Iran and Iraq annually.

