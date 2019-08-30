Amal Movement calls for following up Imam Musa Sadr’s fate

Over the last 41 years, various political, security and judicial investigations have been made, the statement reads adding that these efforts have not so far resulted in releasing Imam Musa Sadr.

The efforts have not been enough and compatible with this crime, it added.

Amal Movement noted based on the evidence Imam Musa Sadr is still alive, adding that he was defender of freedom.

Urging all to spare no efforts for releasing him, Amal Movement said no pretext will be accepted in this regard.

Imam Musa Sadr ‎‎who disappeared in Libya in August 1978 is a Lebanese philosopher and Shi'a religious leader from a long line of distinguished clerics tracing their ancestry back to Jabal Amel.

