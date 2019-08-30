Senior cleric says Iran not needing to negotiate with US

Addressing the second sermon of his Friday prayers speech, Ayatollah Khatami said: accepting the negotiation or talks to the promise-breaking US for talks under the current situation means surrendering to the pressures, but the Iranian people have proved in the past 40 years that they will never give up to such pressures, he added.

The senior cleric pointed to the remarks by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington back in May, saying that such negotiations will be “fruitless”, “harmful”, and “a total loss”.

Member of the presiding board of the Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami added: As the Iranian President said, negotiating with the United States and its allies is madness; it is meaningful in equal terms and not in unequal terms;

Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayer Leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami underlined that other officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, are also of the same opinion about talks with the US.

No meeting will be imaginable to be held between presidents of Iran and the US until the US honors its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019.

Zarif made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA reacting to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal at a joint press conference in Biarritz, France, ending G-7 Summit about possibility of meeting between the Iranian and US presidents.

What American and French officials say concerns themselves but I told them in Biarritz that no meeting will be held, Zarif said.

Iran completely clarified that the US administration has violated agreements achieved through long-term negotiations between Iran and the US, he added.

It is now necessary to implement previous agreements about which we have seen no special indication, he noted.

Elaborating on Biarritz talks, Zarif said meeting was aimed at finding ways to preserve JCPOA thanks to the fact that Iran has implemented all its commitments and has acted upon Article 36 of the nuclear deal.

We also negotiated on Europeans' commitments, Zarif added.

