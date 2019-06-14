Negotiation with US not fruitful: Cleric

Talks with the US will not resolve problems, Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said in the second sermon of his Friday prayers speech.

He noted that the Iranian nation will not talk under pressure.

The senior cleric pointed to President Trump's efforts to bring Iran to the negotiating table, and said that Trump's efforts are part of his electoral campaign on the occasion of 2020 US presidential elections.

Trump's dream to bring Iran to the negotiating table will not come true, he noted.

Ayatollah Khatami referred to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni's remarks during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and said that such arrogant person is not worth exchanging message with.

"I don't consider Trump worth sending a message to," Iran's Supreme Leader said during the meeting while reiterating that the US president does not deserve exchanging messages with.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has no confidence in the US, said the Supreme Leader while stressing that Iran will never repeat the unpleasant experience it had during the previous talks within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the US.

Trump withdrew from the Iran deal in May 2018.

No wise and independent nation accepts negotiations under the pressure, the Supreme Leader stressed.

Addressing Japanese prime minister, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "We do not doubt your (Shinzo Abe's) sincerity and goodwill. However, regarding what you mentioned about the US president, I do not consider Trump as a person worth exchanging any message with and I have no answer for him, nor will I respond to him in the future."

