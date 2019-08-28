Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 28

** IRAN NEWS

- No talks with US president until sanctions fully lifted

- Netanyahu on the way to commit suicide

- China's crude imports from Iran up 5%

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani tells US to end sanctions as ‘first step’

- Tourism chief: Nearly 8m foreign tourists visited Iran in a year

- Iran sentences three to prison terms on spying charges

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Rouhani says no to photo-up with Trump

- Fresh Yemeni retaliatory attacks hit Saudi targets

- Iran women basketball gains first-ever medal in Int’l event

** TEHRAN TIMES

- No change in Iran-U.S. relations without removal of sanctions

- Multimedia exhibit to explore feelings of mourners in Muharram rituals

- Iran make history at West Asia Championship Women Basketball

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Housing sales in Tehran slump to six-year low

- TSE continues winning streak

- Iron-ore exports roil steel production

