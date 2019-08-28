Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 28

** IRAN NEWS
- No talks with US president until sanctions fully lifted
- Netanyahu on the way to commit suicide
- China's crude imports from Iran up 5%
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani tells US to end sanctions as ‘first step’
- Tourism chief: Nearly 8m foreign tourists visited Iran in a year
- Iran sentences three to prison terms on spying charges
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Rouhani says no to photo-up with Trump
- Fresh Yemeni retaliatory attacks hit Saudi targets
- Iran women basketball gains first-ever medal in Int’l event
** TEHRAN TIMES
- No change in Iran-U.S. relations without removal of sanctions
- Multimedia exhibit to explore feelings of mourners in Muharram rituals
- Iran make history at West Asia Championship Women Basketball
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Housing sales in Tehran slump to six-year low
- TSE continues winning streak
- Iron-ore exports roil steel production
