Zarif confers with Japanese counterpart on bilateral, regional issues

The two politicians discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, including the conditions in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, the most recent developments and diplomatic moves with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and other issues of mutual interest.

Before visiting Japan, Zarif had visited China and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and the most important regional and international ties.

The Iranian foreign minister is to leave Tokyo for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

China and Japan are Iran's economic partners and traditional buyers of Iranian oil.

