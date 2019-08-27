Zarif highlights similarity of US policy about China and Iran

He made the remarks in his statement to reporters before leaving Beijing for Tokyo.

"Actions against both countries have been taken by the US in line with its policies on unilateralism and economic terrorism", Zarif said.

US policies pursue pressure on independent countries and interference in the internal affairs of other nations, Zarif noted.

Iranian foreign minister left Tehran for Beijing on Monday to hold talks with his Chinese counterparts on various issues.

About his China visit, Zarif told reporters that he held good negotiations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about international, regional and bilateral issues and also about the US anti-Iran measures.

During his meeting with Wang Yi, Zarif said he talked of the Persian Gulf situation and stressed the importance of ensuring security of the region only through the regional states.

Zarif said he told the Chinese officials that the presence of the US in the Persian Gulf brings nothing but insecurity.

Touching upon the issue of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, Zarif said Iran can help develop international relations of the region as the country had always had a leading role in the Silk Road.

It was in 2013 that the Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, a plan to link China with Asia, Africa and Europe via a network of ports, railways and roads.

So, Iran, enjoying appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes, can also be an important gate for great eastern economic traders like India and China.

Elaborating on his visit to Japan, Zarif said he is due to follow up the talks held in Iran during the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tehran last July.

As Zarif noted that his two-day stay in Japan will also follow up bilateral talks on development of economic cooperation.

After Japan visit, Zarif is to fly to Malaysia to confer with the country's officials on bilateral questions and also on the issues related to the Muslim World, Palestine and the Holy Quds.

