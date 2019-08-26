Aug 26, 2019, 1:01 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code 83451977
0 Persons

Iran insures national interest with power, diplomacy

Iran insures national interest with power, diplomacy

Tehran, Aug 26, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran ensures national interests with two hands of power and diplomacy and those thinking one hand is enough to solve problems are making mistake.

Rouhani made the remarks on visit to an exhibition about Government's achievements organized to mark the Government Week.

"We need to use military, security, cultural and political powers to thwart the problems being created by the enemies."

He said that Iran should use any tools at hand to guarantee national interests, adding that if he knew that meeting someone is needed to help solve the problems of the country, he would do it.

"What is important is our national interest."

To be updated. 

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =