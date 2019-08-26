Iran insures national interest with power, diplomacy

Rouhani made the remarks on visit to an exhibition about Government's achievements organized to mark the Government Week.

"We need to use military, security, cultural and political powers to thwart the problems being created by the enemies."

He said that Iran should use any tools at hand to guarantee national interests, adding that if he knew that meeting someone is needed to help solve the problems of the country, he would do it.

"What is important is our national interest."

