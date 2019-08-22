Defense minister vows to support Iran's foreign policy decisively

Addressing the ceremony to unveil 'Bavar 373' air defense system on Day of Defense Industry (August 22), he added that defense and technology are the two main features for every country's progress in all fields.

"Although Iran's policy is peace and friendship in the region and world, the enemy has done all in power to deal a blow to the Iran nation," he said.

Iran's defense industry has reached a point to produce all precise and pinpointing missiles, as it has reached a strategic defense capability in the field of missiles, he said.

As per the Fatwas by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran has designed no missile with unconventional warheads and it is only seeking to keep the country's deterrence power, Hatami said.

