India to launch serum production line in Iran

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari is very rich in terms of natural resources and capabilities for breeding and caring of farm animals, he said.

This will create a suitable opportunity for production units in the province to promote production and prepare grounds for more employment opportunities, Abbasi said.

Since Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari is in the vicinity of other provinces which are hub of animal husbandry, investment in such fields will be very lucrative and it will meet the interests of other nearby provinces, he said.

Abbasi also expressed the hope that India would launch their scientific programs at the earliest in the province.

Caretaker of the Indian delegation, for his part, voiced India's interest in the investment opportunity in the province, and said ample natural resources are grounds for breeding animals and providing investment opportunities.

Some 14 foreign investors from China, Russia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and some 35 domestic investors have voiced readiness to invest in the province.

1430**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish