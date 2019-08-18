Rouhani: Iran's will to strengthen very close, sincere ties with Italy

After receiving the credentials of the new Italian ambassador Giuseppe Perrone on Sunday, Rouhani pointed to two countries' business, historical and long-standing relations while saying Italy was, for many years, the first Iran's trading partner in Europe.

Iran is determined to uphold friendly and developed long-standing Iranian-Italian relations, and unilateral and illegal US sanctions to have no effect on these relations, the president highlighted.

The high-ranking official underscored Tehran's readiness to expand economic ties with Rome, making the remark that the current situation was temporary and how the two governments behave and their efforts to preserve and develop relations would remain in the historical memory of the two nations.

Rouhani emphasized the importance of creating positive mobility in Tehran-Rome relations in order to exponentially strengthen and deepen bilateral relations and stated that in the current situation, two sides should use innovative methods to increase cooperation and joint investment and strengthen strong and sustainable relations and steps in the interest of both nations and the region.

The President also praised Italy's constructive and positive role during the nuclear negotiations, saying that after the nuclear agreement there were also very constructive and positive economic relations between the two countries and today the two sides must continue this path under the political will of the two governments.

Italy's new ambassador to Tehran, Giuseppe Perrone, also presented a copy of his credentials to the president, stressing that Rome wanted to expand relations in all fields with Tehran.

The new Italian ambassador to Tehran noted that Rome is assessing the current situation temporary and the relations between the two countries should continue to grow.

