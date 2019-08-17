First phase of Lordegan petchem's Utility launched

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Mohsen Mahmoudi said that by introducing the first phase of the utility of Lordegan Petrochemicals, the first important step in the operation of this great national complex was taken.

According to him, the launch of the first phase of the utility that will include raw water, non-salt water, air and nitrogen units, cooling towers, control rooms, power stations and steam and flare units, after passing all relevant tests on its activity its activity and this process is essential for the launch of next phases.

Lordegan Petrochemical Managing Director stated that given that this part of the project has a special feature and process, now with the internal knowledge approach in the field of installation, it has been possible to meet all difficulties under the circumstances with utilizing native knowledge and the dedicated work forces, we are proud to commission the Lordegan Petrochemical Utility.

According to IRNA, the production of the plant is urea and ammonia and its annual production capacity is 1,073 tons of urea and 677,000 tons of ammonia, with the bulk of the ammonia produced for the production of urea being consumed inside the complex and 74,000 tons in surplus intended for direct market release.

The main use of ammonia is in the production of various fertilizers; ammonia can be used directly as a fertilizer and in the production of materials such as ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, mono ammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate and urea and other chemical fertilizers.

Lordegan Petrochemical Company is a subsidiary of Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group, located on 100 acres of land in the Fallard region, 55 kilometers from the city of Lordegan and 210 kilometers from the city center of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari with more than 95% physical progress is under construction.

