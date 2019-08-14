President Rouhani: Iran to continue talks on nuclear deal

Iran resorted to strategic patience for one year after the US withdrew from the deal, the president said at the weekly meeting of his cabinet, adding that when the patience did not yield the expected result, Tehran decided to reduce commitments.

He emphasized on the importance of interaction and talks provided that the other side also believes in negotiation as a means of resolving differences.

The president said that some assume that Iran has taken the measure of reduction because we have not reached what we demanded through interaction.

Iran has been engaged in talks and interaction with the neighboring countries and the rest of the world, Rouhani said adding that negotiations will be continued while the reduction of commitments is being implemented.

Tehran has said that at the second phase of its measures to preserve the nuclear deal, it officially enriches uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit that is set by the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The first stage came on the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 when Iran announced the reduction of its commitments to the deal.

