Bosnian cleric congratulates Iran leader, president on Eid al-Adha

In his message, Kavazović wished health, success and peace for Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah.

He also wished success and dignity for Iranian government and people in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia Mahmoud Heidari.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

The festival is marked by collective prayers and donating meat, particularly to the needy people.

Muslims in Iran celebrated the day on Monday (August 12).

