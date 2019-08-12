13 August 2019 - 00:59
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83434812
0 Persons

Bosnian cleric congratulates Iran leader, president on Eid al-Adha

Bosnian cleric congratulates Iran leader, president on Eid al-Adha

Belgrade, Aug 12, IRNA - Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina Husein Kavazović in separate messages congratulated Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the arrival of Eid al-Adha.

In his message, Kavazović wished health, success and peace for Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah.

He also wished success and dignity for Iranian government and people in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia Mahmoud Heidari.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

The festival is marked by collective prayers and donating meat, particularly to the needy people.

Muslims in Iran celebrated the day on Monday (August 12).

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 7 =