Iran-Turkmenistan ties beneficial to region

Speaking in a meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow which was held on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan, Jahangiri appreciated Turkmenistan for hosting the event.

The Caspian Economic Forum is an opportunity for exchanging views of the member states and a step in line with promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation in economic field.

Referring to cultural and historical commonalities between two countries, he said developing cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan will benefit the region.

He urged the Caspian Economic Forum member states to activate cooperation capacities by finding and lifting obstacles.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri underlined developing banking cooperation, and called for paving the way for developing cooperation by lifting banking road-blocks.

Meanwhile, Berdimuhamedow appreciated Iranian delegation for its attendance in the Caspian Economic Forum and reminded the importance of developing relations between Tehran and Ashgabat.

Pointing to common sea border between Iran and Turkmenistan, he said both sides will be able to develop joint projects in Caspian Sea.

Ashgabat is interested in broadening its relations with Tehran in all fields, he reiterated.

Eshaq Jahangiri arrived in Turkmenistan on Monday to attend the Caspian Economic Forum.

At the same time with the Caspian Sea Day and the anniversary of signing Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the Caspian Sea Forum reviewed various topics in Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition, Caspian Economic Forum.

An exhibition on the trade capacities of the Caspian Sea littoral states will also be held on the sidelines of the Forum.

