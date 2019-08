He made the remarks in a meeting with members of Majlis (Iranian Parliament) Diplomacy Fraction on Saturday when he added that Iran has been successful in the regional and international scenes.

"The US pressure on Iran is due to Iran's power and strength not its weakness," Zarif said.

During the meeting, members of Diplomacy Fraction appreciated efforts of the foreign policy apparatus chief and condemned the US sanctions on the minister.

