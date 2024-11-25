Israel had planned to attack Gaza, assassinate Hamas leaders before October 7: News channel

On October 1 the same year, the chief of Israeli Security Agency (Shabak), aka Shin Bet, Ronen Bar presented a “plan to assassinate Hamas's top leadership (including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammad Deif)” and recommended the chief of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevi, to implement it, The Cradle online news magazine reported on Sunday.

"Sinwar feels more freedom to work and move, and he must be eliminated,” the Shabak chief was quoted as saying in a meeting attended by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In response to Bar’s remarks, Halevi replied that a “preemptive attack” was needed, according to the news magazine.

After the meeting, the Israeli security services were busy gathering information about the residence of Hamas leaders to carry out mass operation in the Gaza Strip, the news says.

The investigation shows that Hamas, through its preemptive attack known as Al Aqsa Storm Operation, nipped Israel’s plan in the bud.

The reports see Netanyahu solely responsible for being caught off guard by the Hamas preemptive attack.

After the Israeli regime was defeated during the October 7, 2023, Al Aqsa Operation, it started a destructive war in Gaza, resulting in a desperate humanitarian crisis that threatens the lives of people in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, nearly 43,000 people, mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza.

