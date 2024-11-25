Hamas: Next real test involves int’l efforts to arrest Israeli leaders

Hamas: Next real test lies in int’l efforts to arrest Israeli leaders

Tehran, IRNA -- A spokesman for Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has said that the next stage involving the punishment of Israeli leaders is to implement the arrest warrants issued against them, adding that the real test lies in that stage.

“The real test in the coming stage is the efforts exerted to arrest Israeli leaders”, the Palestinian Information Center reported Sami Abu Zuhri as saying, who was speaking at a press conference on Sunday.

He made the remarks in reaction to the arrest warrants that the International Criminal Court issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Galant on Thursday over crimes against humanity.

The spokesman stated that the Zionist enemy has continued its genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for more than 400 days in the wake of what he called the weak and disappointing stance of Islamic and Arab countries.

Abu Zuhri appreciated medical activists who continue their work in Gaza despite the ongoing Israeli offensives, especially in the north, saying that necessary measures are underway to coordinate with international organizations and friendly countries to accelerate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

Abu Zuhri added that stopping the war is Hamas’ priority, and the resistance movement will never accept any agreement that falls short of ending the suffering of the Palestinians and their return to their homeland.

If the Zionist enemy thinks it can achieve its goals in Gaza, it is mistaken, as the land of Gaza has been and will remain Palestinian, he emphasized.

Also in his remarks, the Hamas spokesman said that Israel’s expansion of its settlements in al-Quds and the West Bank is a blatant violation of the rights of the Palestinian people, arguing that the regime’s expansionist policies will never change historical facts, and al-Quds will remain the capital of Palestine.

