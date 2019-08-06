Daily transit of goods from Anzali amounts to 12,000 tons

“1,300 containers are transited in Anzali Port on a daily basis amounted to 12,000 tons of cargo,” said Hamid Reza Abai, Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organisation of northern Gilan province.

He made the remarks in a visit of the Russian consul general in to one of the oldest Iranian ports.

Abai also stressed that his organisation will provide all the necessary infrastructure and other facilities if Russian businessmen seek to make investment in the port.

Anzali Port, some 40 kilometers from the provincial capital Rasht, is the main port for Iran-Russia trade.

He mentioned that there are special opportunities for the use of Anzali Port to expand Iran’s trade with the Caspian Sea littoral states under the sanctions.

