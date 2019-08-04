Armed forces well-prepared to defend country

Speaking to reporters, Heidari said all armed forces are in full readiness.

Like other armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ground forces are in their highest readiness and will foil any threat, he noted.

Earlier on July 17, the Ground forces of Iranian Army unveiled brand new drone capable of detecting , intercepting and targeting the threats on missions inside or outside airspace.

The totally indigenously made Mohajer 6 was made in cooperation with the Army, the Ministry of Defense, Quds Aviation Industries, said Commander of specialized drone manufacturing unit of the Army Brigadier General Shahram Hassannejad.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish