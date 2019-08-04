Milad Tower Philharmonic Orchestra performs first-ever concert

The Orchestra, directly sponsored by Tehran Municipality, was conducted by Arash Baradaran Amini along with acclaimed Iranian composer Loris Tjeknavorian who appeared on the scene as guest conductor.

Amini, a well-known musician of Tehran Symphonic Orchestra who has not performed for a long time and his last appearance on the scene dates back to conducting Iraq Symphonic Orchestra in the 30th Fajr Music Festival, has been named the permanent conductor of Milad Tower Philharmonic Orchestra.

A repertoire composed of works of acclaimed Iranian musicians and giants of world classic music was performed by Milad Tower Philharmonic Orchestra at its opening concert. It seems that the Orchestra wishes to satisfy different tastes.

“Big cities round the world like London, Vienna, Moscow and New York have high-quality orchestras which are supported by the municipalities. How good it would be that Tehran has its own philharmonic orchestra as well and Tehran municipality and Milad Tower, which is now the symbol of the city, provide support for this orchestra,” Tjeknavorian told reporters last week.

