Venezuelan FM: US cannot silence Zarif's voice

They have always opposed dialogue and diplomacy, but dignity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all free countries is irreducible, he tweeted on Thursday.

Zarif, who has been Iran’s foreign minister since 2013, was the chief negotiator in the multinational nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Trump administration said last month it was planning to impose sanctions against Zarif.

Zarif told the New York Times earlier this month that little was at stake for him even if he were sanctioned. “I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran,” he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish