Sanctioning FM Zarif ridiculous, shows US anger at Iran's logical discourse: IRGC

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) called the move by the US Treasury to impose sanctions on Zarif as illegal and unwise. The US treasury imposed sanctions on Zarif because he has implemented the agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Although designation of official, authorities and commanders of the holy establishment of the Islamic Republic in the so-called sanctions list of the US is fruitless and has precedent, by sanctioning the foreign minister as the chief of our country’s diplomatic apparatus the Americans demonstrated their wrath at the echo of the inspiring and anti-imperialist discourse of the Islamic Revolution and unveiled their wickedness and enmity with Iran’s dignified establishment and nation,” read a statement by the IRGC.

The IRGC, which is part of the Iranian official armed forces, slammed the “US use of media empire and psychological operations” that is meant to change the world’s opinion to the benefit of the “the fake and illegitimate Zionist regime”.

“What has angered the Americans is resistance-based diplomacy of a nation that has chosen the path of dignity and independence and won’t give in to modern colonialism and hegemony,” added the statement.

The IRGC went on describe the latest US punitive measure against top Iranian officials as a move “out of frustration and weakness”.

“The truth is that the Islamic Republic of Iran has put an end to the US role as super power and its adventurism in the region and has imposed humiliating defeats on them and those that follow them both inside and outside the region,” the IRGC wrote.

According to the document, such sanctions won’t affect the country’s firm stance and high interest in reaching its “high objectives”.

9218**2050

