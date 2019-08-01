Sanctioning Iranian foreign minister to harm diplomatic norms: Pakistani official

In an interview with IRNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana said the diplomatic norms should be respected and issues should always be resolved on table.

“Anything against the spirit of that is detrimental for the peace efforts,” he pointed out.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message thanked US for considering him as a huge threat to their agenda. "The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana in his views said: "We were always asking both Iran and the US to resolve their issues peacefully and imposition of sanctions by the US is not a positive trend, we need to have constant contact to resolve the issues."

Parliamentarian from the ruling party went on to say that Pakistan has always been in a contention to resolve the matters and defuse the issues and facilitate getting away with the misunderstandings.

“We would again wish to play our role in normalizing the terms between Iran and the US,” said Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana.

Chairman of Pakistan National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs added that how much serious the tensions are, the diplomatic contacts need to remain there. He noted that even in previous cold war Soviet Union and the US maintained their diplomacy.

“We need to learn from the past, this doesn’t resolve the issue, yes there are diplomatic tactics but we always feel that there should be a normal diplomatic ties and all the matters should be resolved on the table and we hope that this issue will be resolved in a diplomatic manner amicably,” said the lawmaker.

He said that one should abstain from agitating the matter and escalating it. Tiwana expressing his views said that Iran is a responsible nation and is trying to deal all matters diplomatically.

The official believed that if one party is offensive then other needs to be sober, so we hope that the peace prevails.

