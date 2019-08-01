Zarif represents Iran all around the world with authority: Deputy FM

“Designation of Mohammad Javad Zarif, the sovereign commander of Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign diplomacy showed that the US can’t confront the brave and zealous children of this land,” wrote Araghchi on his Instagram on Thursday.

“Zarif is the strong language of Iran’s diplomacy and represents the Islamic Republic with authority in all global and international arenas,” he added.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iranian FM Zarif. Zarif brushed off the move, saying it won’t affect him as he doesn’t own any property outside Iran.

“No enemies’ bullets, no sanctions, no friends’ sarcasm, nothing can stop us from moving forward the national interests of this country and this nation. We stand even firmer than the past with Iran and the Revolution,” Araghchi noted.

The US Treasury claimed that Zarif implements the agenda of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was earlier sanctioned as well.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I, or my family, do not own any property outside Iran. I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran. Iran is my entire life and my sole commitment. So I have no personal problem with possible sanctions,” Zarif told the New York Times in an interview published on July 4.

“The only impact — and possibly the sole objective — of a possible designation would be to limit my ability to communicate. And I doubt that would serve anyone. Certainly, it would limit the possibility of informed decision making in Washington,” warned the Iranian top diplomat.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish