4 killed, 20 injured in Pakistan blast

According to local media, the blast occurred outside City Police Station in Liaquat Bazaar. A police van was completely destroyed in the incident.

The dead and injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in the provincial capital. The nature of blast has yet to be ascertained.

The blast shattered the glass windows of nearby shopping malls and shops. The sound of the explosion was heard far and wide, causing panic among the people.

Security officials have cordoned off the site of the blast.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt told media that police were apparently the target of the blast and policemen are among those injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility of the attack.

