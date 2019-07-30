FIFA sets no ultimatum for Iran over female attendance at stadiums: Iran

Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth for Developing Women Sports and Managing Director of the Girls' Physical Education, Mahin Farhadi-Zad said to Irna on Tuesday.

No deadline has been sent in this regard, she said.

There is no timeline for that either so there is no case for suspension,” Mahin Farhadi Zad said.

She was referring to a letter sent by FIFA's President Gianni Infantino to Iran urging Tehran to allow female football fans to enter stadiums and watch matches in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

“FIFA has only encouraged the presence of families at stadiums which we are working on it to provide the necessary infrastructure,” she said.

Farhadi Zad stressed that Iranian women want to go to stadiums to see their kids, brothers and men who are to play in the football pitches.

Families need to attend matches and enjoy themselves in a safe environment, she said adding that women are free to attend racket cup matches.

The official reiterated that many women watched men’s national volleyball games in western Iran during the FIVB League of Nations.

