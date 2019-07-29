Iran never seeking tension: EC chief

In a meeting with Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao on Monday, he added that the two countries' ties have entered a new phase after Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei submitted a message to the Chinese leader.

Larijani hoped that given their numerous commonalities, they will play a crucial role on the international scene.

"We consider your visit to Tehran in line with promoting mutual strategic cooperation," he said.

Today, strong China and resistant Iran can assume role against US unilateralism, he said, noting that the Americans are nurturing the ambition of dominating the world and create tension by sending troops to all points in the world.

"China has been withstanding the US with its independence and capabilities and this is appreciable," he said.

The two countries' civilizations will never shake by the aliens' pressures, he said, noting that they want to impose their values on the entire world.

"We saw no sincerity from the Americans and Europeans on human rights, as the human catastrophes and tyrannies committed in Afghanistan and Syria or keeping children on the US borders are indicating their dishonesty and unacceptable criteria in western human rights," Larijani said.

Song Tao, for his part, said that he is in Iran to help promote cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

"China considers Iran its strategic partner and a friend," he said.

China will extend necessary support to Iran to defend their rights and its resolve to boost strategic ties with Iran will never change, he stressed.

Voicing his country's readiness for boosting cooperation with Iran in implementing the JCPOA, he said that the US is seeking unilateralism and is the major cause of tension in the Middle East.

"We are opposed to US bulling and unilateral sanctions. We are ready for cooperation with Iran against US unilateral sanctions and protect each other's interests," he said.

Currently, Iran and China are both under the US pressures, but Beijing's willingness to foster exchanges and finding solutions will never change, he said.

"I have told the Iranian friends that the US is like a paper tiger and we can ignore it in our long-term cooperation," he said.

He also hailed Iran and China's civilizations as brilliant and ancient.

Slamming the US actions, he said that currently it breaches international regulations and act according to their own yardsticks.

They are after their interests and adversely impact global peace and security.

China will overcome challenges, as its people are out to build an advanced country and welcome friendship of the Iranian nation, Tao said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish