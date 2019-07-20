Iran assures Int'l Airlines about safety of airspace

“All international flight corridors from Iran's airspace are safe and secured and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has ensured safe passage of international flights through its airspace," the statement said.

Recently, some Indian officials declared that Indian airlines are daily suffering about 60,000 dollars loss due to the US sanctions against Iran.

Following tension between Iran and the US, some Indian airlines decided to avoid Iranian airspace and change their routes.

Meanwhile, Iranian Embassy said in a statement that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to its all international obligations to provide necessary safety and security for international airlines over its territory and reiterates that there is no concern and need for any international operators to avoid Iranian airspace or re-route to other corridors.

At the early hours of June 20, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that according to the Iranian officials had violated Iran's airspace in the Kuh Mobarak (Mobarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country.

