Iran ready for talks with Persian Gulf states

In an interview with the US news network PBS, he answered questions on regional tension, talks with the US and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Asked why Iran undertakes [alleged] provocative actions, he wondered Iran's actions are provocative? saying, "We are in our own region while the Americans have come from 6,000 miles away and isn't it provocative?"

Criticizing the US exit from the JCPOA and exerting maximum pressure on Iran to clinch a new deal, Zarif asked whether a revolution took place in the US in 2016 instead of election that they have reneged on all the agreements reached by the earlier government?

"The policy that what is mine is mine and what is yours is negotiable will not respond," he reiterated.

As to his meetings with some US congressmen, he said, "I usually meet with congressmen as a representative of the US people not envoy of a person, of course at their request."

On Lebanon's Hezbollah, the top diplomat said that Hezbollah is a major group in Lebanon with active presence in the country's parliament, government and community and it is a stabilizing force.

Zarif arrived in New York to attend the high meeting of the United Nations Economic Social Council.

Despite restrictions imposed on him in New York, he held interviews with various US media outlets such as Bloomberg and CNN.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish