Iran, Russia to hold drills in Persian Gulf soon

Speaking in a exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Khanzadi said the meeting for coordination and planning will start soon and it is predicted that joint military drills will started in the Indian Ocean.

Khanzadi who is in Moscow to attend Russian Navy Day ceremony, told IRNA that General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed an agreement with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

He noted that the agreement which was signed for the first time between Iran and Russia is regarded as a turning-point in both countries' military cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian commander referred to intensive talks on developing defensive and military interactions in the Caspian Sea, saying it is within the framework of Caspian Sea navy forces' meeting and the agreement which had earlier been signed.

Alluding to International Army Games, he said the deputy commander of Russian navy forces will attend the inauguration ceremony in Iran.

The 5th International Army Games will be held with the attendance of over 30 countries on August 3-17.

The first round of the competitions was hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan.

The International Army Games is a Russian military sports event organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

The annual International Army Games, which have taken place since August 2015, involve close to 30 countries battling it out in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove which nation has the most military might.

The games have been referred to as the War Olympics.

In addition to the competition, the International Army Games includes a military theme park, a recruitment station, and souvenir shops.

