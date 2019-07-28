Zaman Khan; An ancient bridge in a green area

Zaman Khan Bridge (Pol_e Zaman Khan) is an old bridge on Zayandeh Roud close to the small city as "Saman" in Chahar Mahaal Bakhtiari in Iran. It's an Arch bridge. Historic bridge Zaman Khan, 30 meters long and 13 meters high. With two openings 8 yards zigzag around the tripod been rocky. Zaman Khan Bridge building with stone brick and plaster and mortar is made.

The bridge is built on a stone trestle with two 8-meter spans and is constructed with brick and mortar and gypsum plaster. In the past, there were several bridges built for crossing the Zayandeh Roud River, but in the winter, with the rains and flooding of the Zayandeh Roud, all of these bridges collapsed, but the bridge of Zaman Khan resisted because of strong rock bases against these uprisings.

In fact, the clever decision of Khan time to use the rock as the base and the breakwaters and to put the bridge spans on it, the bridge's strength is multiplied. The bridge was built on the orders of Zaman Khan, one of the leaders of the Qashqai tribe who once reached the area of ​​their migration to the region. This bridge facilitated the passage of the Il on the Zayandehrud River and thus prevented the quagmires from crossing the rocks.

It is a beautiful bridge with water moving very fast under. The environment around the bridge including lots of beautiful gardens. It is famous for camping between the locals and often is crowded. Bridge architecture and design are incredible.

Facilities like hotel, camping site and villas for renting as well as public rest rooms , restaurant, and tea house are available there.

It is surrounded by abundant gardens and various trees which have created striking and picturesque scenery . The trees of peach, almond and walnut grow there abundantly.

6125**1416

