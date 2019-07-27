Pakistan to facilitate pilgrimage tour to Iran

Religious Affairs Minister Nurul Haq Qadri informed a meeting that the government is working to regulate pilgrimage to holy sites in Iran just like Hajj and the ministry presented a bill to that effect to the Cabinet seeking approval of new policy.

He said that the new policy would facilitate pilgrims to Iraq and Syria as well.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari, Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Nasir Abbas Jafari, Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi, Allama Arif Wahidi and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that pilgrims would be provided foolproof security. The minister said that each year about one hundred thousand pilgrims travel to holy places in Iran and Iraq.

Earlier Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while presiding an important high level meeting had directed officials to devise strategy to give services to pilgrims for Iran and Iraq.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior had also suggested the religious ministry that in coordination with interior ministry they should finalize the Ziarat Policy like the existing Hajj Policy to regulate and facilitate travel of the pilgrims.

