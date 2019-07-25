UK lifts ban on ships’ commute in Strait of Hormuz

The limitation had been set in the wake of seizing the UK oil tanker Stena Impero.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the UK oil tanker has been seized upon Iran Ports and Maritime Organization’s request for violating the international maritime regulations.

This is while, the UK government spokesman told reporters that maritime freedom is of importance for trade and international economy.

He added that the UK Department for Transport will escort the UK-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz if informed in advance.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: "The May govt's seizure of Iranian oil at behest of US is piracy, pure & simple.”

He noted: "Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline.These are our waters & we will protect them."

