Iran provides Stena Impero's crew with direct communications with families

It had finally been able to contact its crew being held on board and they declared themselves "safe".

Stena Bulk said in a statement that the ship's captain advised that everyone was safe with good cooperation with the Iranian personnel onboard.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps seized control of the Stena Impero tanker last Friday for not observing maritime regulations in the Strait of Hormuz, at the entrance of the Persian Gulf.

The ship has since been held off shore near Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas.

The crew of the seized tanker Stena Impero are safe, the vessel’s owners said, after direct communication with them in Iran.

