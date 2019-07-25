26 July 2019 - 00:11
Iran's Tabriz, Turkey to boost scientific cooperation

Tabriz, July 25, IRNA – Chancellor of Tabriz University of Applied Sciences and Technologies Farzan Ghalichi and Turkish Consul General in Tabriz, Hoseyn Gungor stressed boosting scientific and academic cooperation.

Referring to the visit made by TÜBİTAK institute from Tabriz University of Applied Sciences and Technologies last year, Ghalichi said they evaluated as positive machine manufacturing facilities of this university and agreed to start technical cooperation.

He added that Tabriz University of Applied Sciences and Technologies will be able to hold workshops and joint start-ups, conferences and technology tours with Turkish universities.

Meanwhile, Gungor said that Sakarya Universoty is ready for developing cooperation with Tabriz University of Applied Sciences and Technologies.

He expressed hope for taking advantage of Iranian and Turkish universities for training students and increasing students’ skills.

