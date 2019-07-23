Iran, China agricultural relations growing

Hojjati arrived in Beijing late on Tuesday at the head of a delegation after a two-day visit to Mongolia aimed at boosting agricultural relations.

Upon his arrival at Beijing Airport, he told reporters that China and Iran have had good cooperation in various fields since long time ago.

"Iran has signed necessary memoranda of understanding to help promote agricultural relations with China and one of the agreements has been reached with China's Customs House and Quarantine Organization in the field of livestock quarantine for which primary agreements had been concluded earlier," he said.

Noting that Iran has undertaken joint activities with China in the field of research and technical and educational cooperation and exchange of goods, Hojjati hoped that bigger steps would be taken in the field.

He said that he will tour the area where the Chinese have cultivated rice with salty water in it during his trip to the country and hoped effective steps would be taken in this respect in cooperation with China.

During his four-day visit to the country, Hojjati is to hold talks with some Chinese officials.

