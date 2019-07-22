Britain, America’s junior partner in bringing chaos to ME: Pak daily

Daily ‘the Nation’ in its Editorial comments on Monday said while Britain justified its action arguing that it impounded Grace 1 due to the EU sanctions on Syria, the Spanish government and some experts of international affairs and global politics say that British followed the US orders.

“One incident after another is making threatening the peace and security situation in the Persian Gulf,” it said.

The paper added the latest US authorization of the deployment of military personnel and resources to Saudi Arabia will escalate the tensions in the region.

The editorial said from Saudi Arabia’s perspective, the security cooperation between Washington and Riyadh and the recent deployment of the US forces is the enhancement of everything that could preserve the security of the region and its stability but in reality, the deployment of US troops and other military resources is nothing but war-mongering.

It viewed the situation in the Persian Gulf has evolved into a major international crisis.

“Tehran is cornered but determined to show the maximum of its strength to every actor in the concert of powers,” it noted.

The paper said considering the things the way they are and the way they are unfolding, the Persian Gulf is a space that is destined to remain in perpetual crisis.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish